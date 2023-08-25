“Everyone doubts us. No one likes Dade County," explains Wolverines running back/linebacker Landon Williams.
"They think we’re a little small town team that can’t really do nothing. I think we all grew up as a family. I mean, we kind of stick together.”
Dade County may expect to be counted out, but if teams haven’t been paying attention to them over the past couple of years, that’s their mistake. The Wolverines have posted back-to-back winning seasons and made consecutive trips to the playoffs after struggling for the better part of a decade.
Jeff Poston’s squad pitched two shutouts last year. One of them was against Marion County. The Wolverines are hoping to repeat that outcome, but they know that won’t come easy.
Poston remembers how physical his guys were in their 27-0 win over the Warriors last year.
He said, "That’s what we plan on doing again this year. Obviously, they’re a year bigger and stronger and faster. They have a couple kids we’re gonna have trouble hemming up all night, so it’s a whole different ballgame this year."
The Warriors are ready to put last year’s game against Dade County in the rearview mirror.
Marion County offensive tackle/defensive end Ryan Kitchen shares the difference between this year and last.
"It’s good to have everyone be a year older and a year wiser and understand their position that much more. Our skills are way better than they were last year, our line is a lot more cohesive on both sides of the ball. Our offensive and defensive lines are a lot more strung together than they were last year, so everything is falling into place a little bit better."
With a 5-5 record in 2022, Marion County watched the playoffs from their couch. That reminder drives them every afternoon in practice and most definitely, on Friday nights.
"When you have a season like that after going 8-3, 9-2, making playoff runs back-to-back years, it’s something you think about every day--just having a season like that, and it not be a motivating factor to be better than last year. The urge to correct so many things is constantly there," continues Kitchen.