The No. 7/8/7 Alabama football team claimed its third-consecutive Iron Bowl victory by a score 49-27 over instate rival Auburn Saturday inside Bryant-Denny Stadium. The contest was the regular-season finale for both squads.
Quarterback Bryce Young combined for 391 total yards and four touchdowns on the night, including 343 yards on 20-of-30 passing through the air, moving past John Parker Wilson (7,924 yards) into second on Alabama's career passing yards list with 8,035. Young now trails only AJ McCarron who finished with a record 9,019 career yards passing during his UA career.
Young's 20 completions were spread to nine different receivers on the night, six of which had at least two catches. Ja'Corey Brooks (4-76-1) and Isaiah Bond (4-36) topped the Tide with four receptions, while Jermaine Burton finished with a team-leading 87 yards on three catches.
In all, Alabama (10-2) had four rushing touchdowns, as Jahmyr Gibbs, Jase McClellan, Roydell Williams and Young all found paydirt to lead a balanced ground attack. Gibbs led the team with 76 yards on 17 rushes while Young rushed five times for 48 yards and McClellan went for 44 yards on 11 totes.
Defensively, Deontae Lawson had nine total tackles including seven solo stops to lead UA in both categories. Henry To'oTo'o and Brian Branch each recorded eight tackles, with Will Anderson Jr. finishing with five tackles including three for loss.
The Crimson Tide has now won 10-games-or-more in a season 44 times, including the last 15-consecutive seasons under Nick Saban.
Alabama secured its third-consecutive win in the series vs. Auburn with Saturday's 49-27 victory, and has now won 11 of the last 15 games over the Tigers.
Head coach Nick Saban improved to 11-5 in Iron Bowl games as Alabama's head coach.
Quarterback Bryce Young threw for 343 yards in the contest, moving past former standout John Parker Wilson (7,924 yards) into second on the school's all-time list with 8,035 passing yards in his career.
Young and AJ McCarron (9,019 yards) are the only two quarterbacks in program history to throw for 8,000-or-more yards in a career.
With the victory, Alabama finished the 2022 home slate with a 7-0 record inside Bryant-Denny Stadium.
The Crimson Tide owns a 103-8 (.928) in home contests under head coach Nick Saban, which includes a mark of 99-5 (.952).
With his sack in the fourth quarter, Will Anderson Jr. has totaled 61.0 tackles for loss over his career which moves him past Wallace Gilberry into second all-time at Alabama, trailing only Derrick Thomas (68.0).
The 35 points scored by the Crimson Tide in the first half were the most scored in a half since also posting 35 points in the first two quarters of the ULM contest on Sept. 3.
Alabama racked up 516 yards of total offense which stands as the 55th time in the last 111 games (dating to the start of the 2015 season) that the Tide has totaled 500-or-more yards of offense. It's the seventh time in 12 games UA has reached the mark this year.