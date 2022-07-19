2022 SEC Media Days returns to Atlanta for just the second time as we approach the 2022 season. Things got underway on Monday and the heat was turned up on Tuesday.
The defending SEC champion Alabama Crimson Tide took to the podium with head coach Nick Saban, Bryce Young, Will Anderson, and Jordan Battle addressing reporters.
The @Local3Sports team has arrived in Atlanta for #SECMD22!#Alabama DB Jordan Battle is on his way to chat with us in the electronic media room. pic.twitter.com/mzbFrH9aZa— Ben Bobick (@BenBobickLocal3) July 19, 2022
The elephant in the room for Saban was his offseason drama with Texas A&M head coach, and former assistant, Jimbo Fisher. Saban criticized the Aggies recruiting strategies as it relates to the new NIL rules that prompted quite the response from Fisher.
Saban addressed the drama by saying he has no problems with Fisher and looks back at the rift as a way to improve himself.
The seven-time national champion head coach also touched a bit on the way college football is heading with the potential of "super leagues" as the SEC and Big Ten have added major programs to their respective conferences.
Local 3 Sports talked to the Crimson Tide about the newest addition to their running back room in the offseason. Dalton High School grad Jahmyr Gibbs joined the Tide, transferring in from Georgia Tech.
“He’s made a really, really positive impact on our team.”#Alabama HC Nick Saban knows how special the Tide’s new RB @Jahmyr_Gibbs1 is and what he brings on/off the field.The former @DHSCatsFootball star has the grand stage of the SEC to showcase his talent now. #SECMD22 pic.twitter.com/njAmny97Yi— Ben Bobick (@BenBobickLocal3) July 19, 2022
Loved @will_anderson28’s reaction when we asked about @Jahmyr_Gibbs1 and his skills out of the backfield.Great stuff on @DHSCatsFootball’s finest, the Heisman hype, and everything #Alabama coming your way LIVE from the ATL starting at 4 on @Local3News!#SECMD22 | @Local3Sports pic.twitter.com/yTZl6f9zIe— Ben Bobick (@BenBobickLocal3) July 19, 2022
Bryce Young also has a golden opportunity in 2022. He's looking to become just the second player in college football history to win the Heisman Trophy in back-to-back seasons. Only Archie Griffin of Ohio State, in 1974 and 1975, has been able to accomplish the feat.
Local 3 Sports will have much more from Atlanta this week from SEC Media Days 2022. The defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs take the podium on Wednesday with the Tennessee Volunteers rounding out our coverage on Thursday. We'll have live reports both days from 4-6:30 and a full recap at 11.