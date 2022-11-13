The No. 9/10/11 Alabama football team scored on five of its last six possessions of the game, including four of its five second-half drives, to pull out a 30-25 come-from-behind victory over No. 11/11/9 Ole Miss Saturday night inside Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.
Trailing by as many as 10 points in the first half, the Crimson Tide chipped away at the deficit, using key stops on defense and clutch plays on offense to take and hold onto the lead in the second half.
Kicker Will Reichard went 3-for-3 on field goals with all three coming in the second half, including a pair in the final quarter. Reichard converted the game-winner from 23 yards with 11:19 to go in the contest and then hit from 49 yards away to stake the Tide to a six-point lead with 1:29 left.
Quarterback Bryce Young finished 21-of-33 for 209 yards through the air with three touchdowns to lead the Tide's offense. Running back Jase McClellan paced Alabama in rushing with a career-high 19 carries totaling 84 yards. Jermaine Burton, Ja'Corey Brooks and Cameron Latu each caught a touchdown pass in the win with Burton leading UA in receptions (5) and Brooks leading in yards (61).
Defensively, Alabama was led by Byron Young's 11 tackles, which included a pair of sacks, to go with two quarterback hurries and a pass breakup. DeMarcco Hellams matched Young with 11 tackles while Terrion Arnold had 10 tackles, including nine solo stops, and a pair of pass breakups.
With his 209 yards passing on the night, Bryce Young has thrown for 7,471 yards in his career which moved him past Tua Tagovailoa (7,442) into third place on the school's all-time passing yardage list.
Young now trails only John Parker Wilson (7,924 from 2005-08) and AJ McCarron (9,019 from 2010-13) on Alabama's all-time passing yards list.
With the victory, Alabama head coach Nick Saban improved to 28-2 when facing his former assistants, which includes a perfect 4-0 mark against Lane Kiffin.
The win was Saban's 27th road victory over an Associated Press Top-25 team, moving him into a tie for second place in the category with former Penn State coach Joe Paterno (27 road wins over AP Top-25 years), with former Florida State head coach Bobby Bowden standing as the all-time leader with 33.
Saban improved to 18-3 all-time against Ole Miss, including a 14-2 record at Alabama.
The Crimson Tide has now won seven straight over Ole Miss in the series dating back to the 2015 season.
The Crimson Tide returns home to play its final non-conference, regular-season contest, welcoming the Austin Peay Governors to Bryant-Denny Stadium.
Saturday's contest will kick off at 11 a.m. CT and will be streamed on SEC Network+.