The No. 8/8/8 Alabama football team used a balanced offensive attack combined with stout defensive play to overwhelm Austin Peay Saturday, 34-0, inside Bryant-Denny Stadium. The Crimson Tide combined for 527 total yards of offense on the day, accounting for 263 yards in the ground game and 264 through the air.
Running back Jase McClellan led the ground attack as he rushed for a career-high 156 yards on 17 carries, averaging 9.2 yards per tote, and two touchdowns. Meanwhile, quarterback Bryce Young threw for 221 yards on 18-of-24 passing and a pair of touchdowns. Jermaine Burton led UA in receptions (7), yards (128) and caught both of Young's touchdown passes.
Defensively, Alabama (9-2) was led by Henry To'oTo'o's and Brian Branch's eight tackles each, which Branch added an interception and a tackle for loss. DeMarcco Hellams added seven tackles including four solo stops on the day.
Kicker Will Reichard was once again perfect for the afternoon, connecting on both field goal attempts and all four of his point-after attempts.
Saturday's win marked Alabama's second shutout victory of the season (55-0 over Utah State) and the 26th shutout since head coach Nick Saban arrived in Tuscaloosa in 2007.
The 34 points posted by the Tide marks the 58th time in the last 67 games (dating back to the start of the 2018 season) that Alabama has scored 30 or more points in a contest.
The 527 yards of total offense against the Governors marked the 54th time in the last 111 games that the UA offense eclipsed 500 yards of offense in a game.
The Crimson Tide scored on its opening drive of the contest and has now won 50 of its last 51 games when scoring a touchdown on the first offensive possession of the game.
Brian Branch snagged his third career interception and first since picking off two balls during his freshman year (2020).
Today's contest, which was the final regular season non-conference game of the year for the Tide, was the first meeting between the two teams in series history.
The Crimson Tide remains home for its final regular-season contest of the year when it welcomes the Auburn Tigers to Bryant-Denny Stadium.
Saturday's game will kick off at 2:30 p.m. CT and will be televised on CBS.