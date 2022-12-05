The No. 5 Alabama Crimson Tide will face off with the No. 9 Kansas State Wildcats in the Allstate Sugar Bowl inside Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, on Saturday, Dec. 31, at 11 a.m. CT (noon ET) on ESPN.
The New Year's Eve midday matchup will be the first on the gridiron between the Tide and Wildcats.
Alabama will make its 17th appearance in the Sugar Bowl with this year's selection, owning a record of 9-7 in those contests. Most recently, the Tide defeated Clemson in the 2017 College Football Playoff Semifinal game (24-6).
Head coach Nick Saban is 15-6 in postseason games at Alabama, earning wins over Cincinnati (2022 CFP Semifinal at the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic), Ohio State (2021 CFP National Championship Game), Notre Dame (2021 CFP Semifinal Game at the Rose Bowl), Michigan (2019 Citrus Bowl), Oklahoma (2018 CFP Semifinal Game at the Orange Bowl), Georgia (2018 CFP National Championship Game), Clemson (2017 CFP Semifinal at the Allstate Sugar Bowl and the 2016 CFP National Championship Game), Washington (2016 CFP Semifinal Game at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl), Michigan State (2015 CFP Semifinal Game at the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic).
Prior to the CFP, the Tide defeated the Fighting Irish (2013 BCS National Championship Game at the Orange Bowl), LSU (2012 BCS National Championship Game at the Allstate Sugar Bowl), Michigan State (2011 Capital One Bowl), Texas (2010 BCS National Championship Game at the Rose Bowl) and Colorado (2007 Independence Bowl).