For the second time in as many weeks, one of the Chattanooga-area's top-rated prep football prospects has transferred to another local program.
AJ Wallace, a 3-star prospect according to Rivals.com with multiple FBS-level offers and who had played previously at Chattanooga Christian, has officially enrolled at South Pittsburg. Wallace said he and his family visited several other area schools in recent weeks before deciding to move to South Pittsburg and play his final season with the perennial Class 1A contender.
"I had actually thought about transferring to South Pitt before last season but wound up staying at CCS," Wallace said. "The tradition and how everybody is one big family in a small town, those are some things that really got my attention.
