4 Tennessee Lady Vols get run-ruled by #1 Oklahoma in Women's College World Series

Fourth-ranked Tennessee fell to No. 1 Oklahoma 9-0 on Saturday in its second game of the 2023 Women's College World Series at OGE Energy Field.
It was a tough day offensively for the Lady Vols as they mustered just one hit against the Sooners. Oklahoma used a six-run third inning to separate itself on the scoreboard and advance to Monday's Game 11 and is one win away from the WCWS Championship Series.
Oklahoma (58-1) jumped on the board first in the second inning with a three-run home run off the bat of Tiare Jennings – her 17th homer of the year.
In the third, the Sooners used four hits and two wild pitches to score six runs. Kinzie Hansen homered to score a pair before Rylie Boone tripled home two more runs. Boone and Jayda Coleman both came home on wild pitches.
Tennessee (50-9) started freshman Karlyn Pickens in the circle who went 1.2 innings against OU. She allowed three runs on three hits, with three strikeouts and three walks. Freshman Charli Orsini relieved her in the second and recorded a pair of outs.
Nicola Simpson and Ryleigh White finished out the contest, tossing the final 1.2 innings. Simpson allowed four runs on two hits.
Pickens suffered the loss and is now 9-7 on the year.
Senior Kiki Milloy picked up Tennessee's only hit, a leadoff double in the game's first inning.
Jordy Ball started for OU and struck out three and walked one in 3.2 innings of work. She picked up the win – her 20th of the season.
Alex Storako, Kierston Deal and Nicole May all made appearances in the pitcher's circle for the Sooners.
Up next, Tennessee will be back in action Sunday night as it takes on Oklahoma State. First pitch against the Cowgirls is set for 7 p.m. ET on ESPN2.