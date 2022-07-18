23-teams will take to the field this August in the annual Best of Preps Jamboree- Presented by Chattanooga Sports at Finley Stadium set for August 11-12-13.
For just the second time in its history, the Jamboree will take place over a three-night span instead of two in order to accommodate the growth in competition.
The new team on the block making their debut in this year’s event is Blackman High School out of Murfreesboro, TN.
The balance of the teams in this year’s Jamboree include teams from Marion, Hamilton, and Bradley County. There will be seven quarters of action on Thursday and eight quarters of play on Friday and Saturday. Admission will be $10 each day.
Intriguing matchups include South Pittsburg vs. Signal Mtn on Thursday night. On Friday, Soddy plays Marion County while McCallie matches up against Cleveland. On Saturday, Blackman makes their entrance against Red Bank and Baylor, and Notre Dame vs. Baylor becomes the final match.
The Jamboree features the biggest and brightest stars in area high school football and the college stars of tomorrow.
Fans will thrill at the big play exploits of Chattanooga Christian School's Boo Carter. Carter has become one of the hottest names on the recruiting trail with offers from several Power Five programs.
Baylor's hulking offensive lineman Brycen Sanders is committed to continuing his football career in the SEC at Ole Miss next year. Carter and Sanders headline a star studded three nights of elite talent inside Finley Stadium while Blackman boast a trio of players who are considered Power 5 potentials.
SCHEDULE:
Thursday: August 11
6:00 - Signal Mountain vs Lookout Valley
6:30 - East Ridge vs Lookout Valley
7:00 - South Pittsburg vs Signal Mountain
7:30 - East Ridge vs Sale Creek
8:00 - South Pittsburg vs Silverdale
8:30 - Hixson vs Sale Creek
9:00 - Hixson vs Silverdale
Friday: August 12
6:00 Boyd Buchanan vs Ooltewah
6:30 Cleveland Vs Ooltewah
7:00 Boyd Buchanan vs McCallie
7:30 Cleveland Vs McCallie
8:00 Soddy Daisy vs Brainerd
8:30 Soddy Daisy vs Marion County
9:00 CCS vs Brainerd
9:30 CCS Vs Marion County
Saturday : August 13
6:00 - Central vs Tyner
6:30 - Red Bank vs Tyner
7:00 - Central vs Howard
7:30 - Red Bank vs Blackman
8:00 - East Hamilton vs Howard
8:30 - Baylor vs Blackman
9:00 - East Hamilton vs Notre Dame
9:30 - Baylor vs Notre Dame