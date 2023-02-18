For the first time since 2018, Tennessee dropped its season opener, falling by a score of 3-1 to Arizona on a brisk Friday night in Scottsdale, Arizona at the MLB Desert Invitational.
The second-ranked Vols jumped out to a quick 1-0 lead when Christian Moore tagged up and scored on a sacrifice fly by newcomer Zane Denton in the top of the first, but that would be all the scoring the Big Orange could muster for the night.
Wildcats' starter TJ Nichols was lights out, pitching six innings with six strikeouts and just one walk while allowing just three hits and the one run to pick up the win.
UT starter Chase Dollander was impressive on the mound as well despite suffering the loss. After a bit of a rocky start, the junior right hander allowed a pair of runs in the first two innings before retiring 10 straight batters. Dollander finished the night with seven strikeouts and just one walk while allowing two earned runs on three hits over 4.2 innings of work.
Seth Halvorsen was also solid in relief as he made his Tennessee debut after missing all of 2022 with an injury. The redshirt junior right hander gave up one run and had three strikeouts in four innings.
Blake Burke and Cal Stark led the team at the plate with two hits apiece, but the Vols left nine runners on base and had some potential rallies quashed by outstanding defensive plays from the Wildcats infielders.
UT brought the tying run to the plate with one out in the ninth, but Arizona reliever Trevor Long forced a groundout and a strikeout to end the game and pick up the save.
The Vols will look to bounce back and pick up their first win of the year on Saturday night against Grand Canyon. First pitch against the Lopes is slated for 8 p.m. ET and the game will be televised on the MLB Network.