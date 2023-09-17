10 Alabama escapes Tampa with 17-3 win over South Florida Bulls

The No. 10/10 Alabama football team defeated South Florida 17-3 Saturday evening in Raymond James Stadium. The Crimson Tide and Bulls were deadlocked in a 3-3 tie at intermission, however, back-up quarterback Ty Simpson led the team to 17 unanswered points to pull out the victory.
Simpson was solid after being inserted into the lineup late in the first half. For the night, he competed 5-of-9 passes for 73 yards and guided the Crimson Tide to all three of its scores - a field goal just before halftime and touchdown drives of 84 yards in the third quarter and 80 yards in the fourth quarter to take the victory.
Running back Roydell Williams had a career game, rushing for 129 yards on 17 carries (7.6 yards per carry) and a touchdown in the victory. As a team, Alabama ran the ball for a total of 203 yards on 42 carries for a 4.8 yards per rush.
The defense was dominant, allowing only a first quarter field goal after a muffed punt deep in Alabama's territory. The Tide was led by Deontae Lawson's 10 total tackles which included 1 sack and 1.5 tackles for loss. Meanwhile, Dallas Turner also had a big game with 2.5 sacks and seven total tackles, including five unassisted.
The contest was delayed for 54 minutes at the 12:44 mark of the second quarter due to a lightning delay.
The Alabama defense made a significant improvement from last week's game vs. Texas when it had only two tackles for loss and did not record a sack. Tonight, against USF, the Crimson Tide defense finished with four sacks and 10 tackles for loss while allowing just 264 yards of total offense.
UA improved to 14-1 in games following a loss during the regular season since 2008. During that time, the Crimson Tide still has yet to lose consecutive regular season games at any point.
In matchups following a regular season loss, Alabama has outscored the opposition 477-163 and has held the opposition to 10-points-or-less 11 times overall.
Saturday's contest was the second meeting between UA and USF, with the only other match-up coming on Aug. 30, 2003 (W, 40-17).
With five points on the day, placekicker Will Reichard has now compiled 448 career points and moved up to No. 18 on the NCAA All-Time Career Points List.
Alabama will return to Bryant-Denny Stadium for an afternoon showdown with Ole Miss on Sept. 23.
The Crimson Tide and Rebels are scheduled for a 2:30 p.m. CT kickoff on CBS.