The Better Business Bureau said online loan scams increased during the height of the pandemic and the problem is still ongoing right under one's fingertips.
A local resident told the BBB she was looking for a personal loan online and
gave over $550 to Brookdale Lenders as an upfront payment. When the company asked her for another $550 upfront to secure the loan she was suspicious.
"It is illegal for a loan company to charge a fee upfront. So as soon as she told us she was being asked to pay money, I went straight into thinking this is likely a scam," Michele Mason, President of the Better Business Bureau said.
Mason said the BBB started investigating the company, Brookdale Lenders right away after she was notified of this incident.
She said the site alone had telltale signs of a scam.
"I just used Google Lens, which is easy to do and it shows that the photo for the president is just a stock photo from Shutterstock so anyone could buy that and use that," Mason said.
The company says they've been around since 1990 but the site for their services was only created six days before the incident was reported to the BBB. To check site registration visit www.GoDaddy.com/whois.
"Unfortunately, we have people looking for financial assistance and the last thing they can afford is to lose their money," She said.
The consumer wired the first payment via Money Gram. When she was asked for the second payment to be wired, she went to Money Gram to see the status of the original payment and it was wired to someone in Canada. The company claimed they were based in Los Angeles.
"That's just the sign of a scam, they've already successfully got her to wire money...which is another red flag and now they want more.," She said.
Mason suggests paying attention to details of loan sites and checking the scam tracker the BBB provides.
"We are going to add this information to our scam tracker website. If people visit BBB.org/scamtracker, that's a site where people can share their own experiences with either someone attempting to defraud them or unfortunately, sometimes successfully defrauding them, but at least getting the information out to help others avoid falling victim," She said.
If you fall victim to an online loan scam, file a local police report, report it to the BBB, and secure your accounts. When applying for a loan, pay attention to the red flags that may be waving.