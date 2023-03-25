Local rapper Jamaal Hicks held his second annual HOPE Food Drive Saturday for needy families.
The event was held for the second year at the Fast Stop gas station on Wilcox Blvd.
The Chattanooga rapper hosts the food drive to honor his late mother, Brenda Carr.
Jamaal explains HOPE stands for Helping Other People Eat.
He says Brenda was an advocate within the community and volunteered at her local church.
His goal is to gather non-perishable food items to donate to families and help the community.
Last year, 155 families were fed.
Hicks says he cares deeply about feeding even more families this year.