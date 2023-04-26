A local four-year-old boy named King may be a reading and writing genius. He is using his exceptional reading skills to teach other children how to read.
At four years old King Chambers is already a superhero, with super strength, super speed, and most importantly the ability to read.
"There was a boy named King, he was a very smart student who loved to read and learn new things," read King.
King recently wrote his first book titled King The Dream, which is about a superhero who teaches others how to read.
"He loves reading, he loves math, he is just very very smart," said Jennifer Ellis, King's mother.
Ellis says King learned how to read at the age of two.
"And I read books to him all the time, even when he was in the womb I read books, and he love it," said Ellis.
Ellis says once King started mastering more and more books, he told his mom he wanted to write a book about himself as a superhero.
"And he came up with he could teach kids how to read, and so we helped him put it all together and put his dream in a book," said Ellis.
King is very proud of his book and even wanted to teach everyone at Local 3 how to read.
"He loves to teach kids how to read, any time he sees a kid he let them know about his book, and they are so excited because there is nothing like having your own peer teach you how to read," said Ellis.
The mother says she has no secrets about teaching a child to read, but she says reading to them each night may help.
"There is no rule book to parenting but just give them 100% the best of you, and all the love because they're our future," said Ellis.
She says she isn't sure what's in store for King's future but she knows it's bright.
King will be starting school next year and we are very excited to see his accomplishments and his next book.
If you're interested in checking out King's book, click here.