This weekend people across the country will celebrate Juneteenth, also known as the day of freedom and liberation. Some of those celebrations will take place right here in the scenic city.
Once again, red, black and green hang across Walnut Street Bridge in Chattanooga to represent the day that all slaves were free in America.
"On June the nineteenth in 1865, the Union Troops arrived in Galveston, Texas and announced that all slaves had been freed," said Ricardo Morris, CEO and Founder of Chattanooga Festival of Black Arts and Ideas.
Thus creating the annual commemoration of Juneteenth. Morris said they started holding Juneteenth celebrations in the Tennessee Valley 5 years ago, as a way to give a platform and highlight black artists.
"We wanted to make sure that everyone understood that the breath of the black artist is was really vast and that they had and that they had a lot of talent that they could share."
It's also a time to bring people together.
"We want to make sure that we're using Juneteenth as a unifier, that people can come together of all ethnicities, all of ages, of all educational backgrounds and celebration freedom, because while we may not always know that we're not free, there's a lot of things that keep us from being free," expressed Morris.
The organization will be hosting several events including a Ms. Opal Lee Walk a Freedom Run sponsored by BlueCross BlueShield Tennessee, a Legacy Music Tribute Festival, a father's day gospel brunch and jazz concert all leading up to the celebration on Sunday on the UTC campus.
"We'll do the reading of the emancipation proclamation, sing lift every voice, and then we'll have a concert by Ruben Studdard to celebrate and then we'll end the night with an African drumming team."
Morris says he's looking forward to unifying and educating the community this Juneteenth.
"The part of the festival that we like the most is the ideas, so the ideas is that there's always some type of discussion and dialogue and we feel like if we stop talking, nothing will change...The ideas is just as important as the entertainment," said Morris.
In addition to the events, the organization is also giving out a limited supply of free children activity books so that every one knows there's history.
The Juneteenth celebration begins on Sunday at 7 p.m. To find more events and information about this year's Juneteenth celebration, click here.