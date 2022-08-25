More than half of Americans say they are living with chronic pain. The biggest culprit is back pain. Up until now, a spinal fusion was the main surgical treatment.
Dr. Benjamin Geddess, Center for Sports Medicine & Orthopedics says “The biggest downside to fusion is the next level goes bad relatively quickly. Everyone knows someone who has multiple back surgeries where one leads to another leads to another.”
Dr. Benjamin Geddes is a spine surgeon with the Center for Sports Medicine & Orthopaedics where he completed the first Lumbar Total Joint Replacement in the United States.
Dr. Benjamin Geddes says “It is a through the back surgery where you take all the joints off and do all the work you need to do, cleaning up around the nerve. A lot have pinched nerve issues and then you put a prosthesis in like a knee or hip replacement and behave in a way a normal spine would.”
Dr. Geddes say you do the same thing a fusion would but you do not have to make the patient stiff.
Dr. Geddes says “It allows for us to restore the normal motion of the back and that has been a big issue with spine surgery. We can free up the nerve and make leg pain better and stabiliz the spine if there is a little instability from arthritis , but we had to sacrifi motion and being able to move normally.”
Dr. Geddes says the goal is always help patients return to the activity level they once enjoyed and this technology gives them another option to help them do that.
Dr. Benjamin Geddes says “You are still going to have some of the normal wear and tear at the other levels of your spine, but we know the rate is much higher often after a fusion.”
www.sportmed.com.