The Zoo Hoofstock Trim Program recently wrapped up a trip to several zoos/ safari parks in Arizona, Texas, Florida, Alabama, and Tennessee over the last few weeks.
Their last stop was the Chattanooga Zoo, where they super glued a hind shoe on a giraffe standing with no sedation and "completely voluntary."
The program says this is the first time they have done this on hind feet.
ZHTP also trained Zoo staff to replace the shoe if it comes off without having to call them back.
"Great job to the keepers (Sadie Foor, Amy Faller) for their amazing work with this guy who let us use power tools and stood like a champ! Thank you, Dr. Ashley, for the forward-thinking and your adventurous side," the program posted in a Facebook post.