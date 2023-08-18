The Chattanooga favorite, Zarzour’s Cafe, is closing its doors after 106 years of business.
Zarzour’s owner, Joe Dixie Fuller, said that in the past the restaurant has done a good job paying for itself, but now with food costs being so high he is uncertain about the future.
"We went deep into our hearts and souls trying to come up with a plan that would work, we even raised our prices somewhat but it's just difficult,” Fuller said. “I think everybody in their lifetime should own a brand new Porsche and a restaurant. It costs about the same amount of money."
This cafe has a long history with both the fuller family and with its customers. The restaurant originally opened in 1918 and has been passed down through four generations.
"We're really proud of it. There is a lot of history here. I'm very sad that it's ending with me, but I think it will be in everybody's hearts and minds for a long, long time,” Fuller said.
Now that the closing has been announced, customers are flooding into Zarzour’s. Zac Hindman, a returning Zarzour’s customer said, "As soon as we saw that it was up for sale, we immediately decided we were coming to get lunch here.”
Fuller said what makes Zarzour's so special was his wife, Shannon, who passed away from cancer in February 2022.
“In her name and in her memory we've kept it open as long as we can,” Fuller said. “I'm sure that when I see her, and I will see her again, she's gonna beat my butt.”
A returning customer, Logan Groves, said "When Shannon was working here, I would always order my cheeseburgers all the way with no tomato and she would call me a 'mater hater!' She loved to give people grief for not ordering their cheese burgers all the way.”
Fuller said he is really going to miss it and he knows his customers will too.
"This place is a sweet little long lasting soul. It really is. It has loved Chattanooga, we've always loved being in Chattanooga,” said Fuller.