Five teenage girls from Catoosa County were arrested in Henry County, AL, for stealing a parent's car and driving to Panama City Beach without permission.
The Henry County Sheriff's Office received a BOLO from Catoosa County about a stolen Santa Fe and soon found the car at a gas station in Headland, AL.
Authorities say the young ladies had run away from home in Catoosa County early Tuesday morning and were on their way to the beach.
The car was occupied by five girls aged 12-14, with a 12-year-old driving.
They were detained, arrested on warrants for Grand Theft Auto, and are being held in the Southeast Juvenile Diversion Center until Catoosa County authorities can transport them home.
The girls are expected to be transported back to Catoosa County, and the car has been returned to North Georgia.