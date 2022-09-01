Princes and Princesses, ages 2-10, are invited to join other royalty at Collegedale’s Fairytale Fall Ball on September 25th.
Ticket holders will have the chance to interact with some of their favorite fairytale characters, take photos, and show off their best dance moves and more.
“Participants who attend the Fairytale Fall Ball event will receive dance instruction from Chattanooga Princess Parties’ characters, meet and greet and photo opportunities with their favorite characters, and dance their little hearts out with other friends,” said Christina Clark, Collegedale Parks and Recreation Supervisor.
Pre-registration is required to attend.
To register for the Fairytale Fall Ball, go tocollegedaleparksandrec.com, - registration will open on September 7th.
Cost is $20 per participant and spaces are limited. Participants will need to arrive at Founders Hall at the Collegedale Commons from 2:00-4:00pm on Sunday, September 25th.
“We are ready to have our little princes and princesses together again as we sold out two event offerings last year in a matter of hours!” exclaimed Clark. “We are looking forward to all the amazing outfits and dance moves that we know will be on display that day.”
For more information on the Fairytale Fall Ball, call 423-468-1971 or email parksandrec@collegedaletn.gov.