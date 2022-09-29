Dalton may be making some improvements to the city based on research and recommendations from a group of emerging leaders from across Georgia.
Forty-five professionals across the state were chosen to be a part the Young GameChangers Program.
They've been collaborating for months to come up with big ideas and present their findings to the residents of Dalton.
"And make it a place for people who aren't necessarily born here see this and they're like, 'this is a place I want to come live, work and play,'" said Young GameChanger, Andrew Thomas.
Thomas works as a process engineer in Dalton and is one of the 45 young professional who were selected by non-profit Georgia Forward, from a pool of 77 applicants.
"We bring them to a community where they do a deep dive to solve challenge questions and complex problems for that community," said Sadie Krawczyk, Managing Director for Georgia Forward.
In April the dozens of game changers were split into four different groups to focus on separate issues in Dalton.
Thomas' worked with other game changers to address redevelopment ideas.
"Connecting down town Dalton, with the Crown Mill, and also up to the park, possibly to other places with spur trails, we're really going to help develop that area again," said Thomas.
Aprille Moore, a captain with the Fulton County Sheriffs Office, was in a group tasked with creating ways for people of all communities to be connected.
"To make sure that the Hispanic and Latino community is informed about things the city is doing to try and be more diverse in their initiatives to support the Hispanic and Latino community," said Moore.
We spoke with Dalton City Administer, Andrew Parker, who says they're excited to use some of the big ideas to improve the quality of life for their citizens.
"From the education initiatives, to neighbor hood opportunity center they proposed to help kids with reading and home work and things like that," said Parker.
This is the 10th year for the Young GameChanger program, and Dalton is the 9th city in which they've tried to make a difference.
Georgia Forward plans to continue visiting a different city, each year, coming up with as many big ideas as possible.
"But we're hoping that key citizens are already sold on them and will be champions for the ideas," said Krawczyk.