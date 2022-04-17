Peep, peep: Springtime's favorite candy is back, now in the form of Peeps-flavored ice cream.
featured
You can get Peeps-flavored ice cream delivered for free on Easter
Cold Stone Creamery is selling a chilly twist on the classic chick-shaped marshmallows with Peeps sundaes, which you can have delivered to your home for free on Easter.
The treat consists of Peeps-flavored ice cream with whipped topping, blue sugar crystals, and a yellow Peeps marshmallow candy in the shape of a chick, Cold Stone says on its website.
They're also offering a Peeps-flavored milkshake, and fans can add a Peep topping to any ice cream flavor.
Easter season accounts for about 75% of Peeps sales each year, and the company often debuts unexpected collaborations during the early spring.
This year, in addition to the ice cream, fans of the sugary little birds can also buy Peeps nail polish from Sally Hansen; try out pastel Peeps makeup from ColourPop; and pick out stuffed Peeps bunnies at Build-A-Bear Workshop, according to Just Born Quality Confections, which manufactures Peeps.
Weird? Maybe. But last year, Pepsi launched a limited-edition Peeps soda, and 7-Eleven served a Peeps latte.
While those options are no longer available, fans interested in trying the ice cream can have it delivered to their homes free of charge. Cold Stone is offering free delivery on all orders placed during weekends throughout April.
The ice cream flavor will be available at Cold Stone Creamery until May 1.
Jordan Rudzinski
Digital Producer/Weekend Assignment Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
ON AIR
Trending Now
-
Woman who filed baptism complaint against HCSO deputy found dead in home
-
Local hotel nearly fails inspection after hair was found on mattress
-
Former Channel 3 reporter dies from rare disease that has no cure
-
Georgia man accused of leaving grandmother in freezer to die
-
Meet the people who want to spend the rest of their lives on cruise ships
-
Easter 2022: Which grocery stores will be open, closed?
-
UPDATE: Crews recover body of person who fell off cliff in Marion County
-
WHAT THE TECH? What you can and can't get using a TV antenna
-
Rescue recovery crews work to hand dig two men out of collapsed trench in Spring City