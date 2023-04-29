Around this time of year, parents are already finding summer camps, and children may be making plans with their friends.
The YMCA wants parents to keep their child's education in mind. The mission is to encourage the youth to get active physically and mentally.
Healthy Kids Day is a national initiative celebrated by YMCA. President and CEO of YMCA, Baron Herdelin-Doherty, says the event is about all things kids.
"It's all a chance to come together and celebrate health for kids for families. The Y does it in several different ways; we have different activities at our branches, and we go out to community parks like this one," Herdelin-Doherty said.
Summer is near, and instead of children leaving their learning in the classroom, Herdelin-Doherty says healthy kids day reminds parents and children to keep their minds and bodies moving.
"Whether it be one of our partners making a healthy snack or someone talking about safety and togetherness in our community. Our YMCA wants to be a hub for all those activities for families in our community," he said.
An idea that is more than 170 years old, as the YMCA serves more than 35 thousand people across Tennessee and Georgia.
The YMCA partnered with other organizations to celebrate the day. Places like the soddy-daisy library offer children across the county fun ways to read.
The library's co-founder, Kelly Flemings, says reading is critical at any age. He says parents can change a child's perspective by making the experience exciting.
"It's not just about handing them a book; it's about sharing the book with them, getting them to read with you, read to them; as long as there's an exchange there, the kids will be excited and pumped up about reading," Flemings said.
CHI Memorial music therapist Alexandria Rodriguez shares the same and says a healthy mind happens in healthy spaces.
"Because if we have the skills to be creative, it helps to find ways to problem solve and to cope and to communicate and express ourselves, which is something kids really need," Rodriguez said.
Herdelin-Doherty says no matter who you are or where you're from, the YMCA wants to instill relationships that last for generations.
"I think that YMCA is really focused on making our YMCA available so this community can grow," he said.
The YMCA is preparing for summer camps and is looking for teachers. Click this link to learn more.