YMCA Free Meals for Kids

YMCA is offering free meals for kids at several locations in the area.
Athens Locations
- Athens-Mcminn Family YMCA
- Monday-Friday 4:00-7:00 PM
- Saturday 12:00-1:00 PM
- 205 Knoxville Ave., Athens, TN 37303
- Lee Manor Apartments
- Monday-Friday 5:00-5:30 PM
- 1800 Lee Dr., Athens, TN 37303
- EG Fisher Public Library
- Monday-Friday 4:00-4:30 PM
- Saturday 12:00-12:30 PM
- 1289 Ingleside Ave., Athens, TN 37303
Decatur Location
- Meigs-Decatur Public Library
- Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday
- 3:00-5:00 PM
- 120 E Memorial Dr., Decatur, TN 37322
This is open to all youth 18 and under. All meals must be eaten on site.
For more information on this and additional program, visit https://www.athensmcminnymca.org/programs/y-fly.
The Athens-McMinn Family YMCA serves over 7,000 people in McMinn County annually. This includes serving close to 2,100 children annually in our programs through Afterschool Care, Summer Fun Camp, Y-CAP, Afterschool Feeding Program, Summer Feeding Program, and Summer Learning Loss programs.