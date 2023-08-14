YMCA Free Meals for Kids

YMCA is offering free meals for kids at several locations in the area.

Athens Locations

Decatur Location

This is open to all youth 18 and under. All meals must be eaten on site.

For more information on this and additional program, visit https://www.athensmcminnymca.org/programs/y-fly.

The Athens-McMinn Family YMCA serves over 7,000 people in McMinn County annually. This includes serving close to 2,100 children annually in our programs through Afterschool Care, Summer Fun Camp, Y-CAP, Afterschool Feeding Program, Summer Feeding Program, and Summer Learning Loss programs.

Tags

Recommended for you