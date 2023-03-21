Mayor Tim Kelly's One Chattanooga Relief and Recovery Plan is making a lasting impact on the community by providing $300,000 to the YMCA of Metropolitan Chattanooga to expand its Community Action Project (Y-CAP) into Brainerd.
Y-CAP is an early intervention prevention program that helps at-risk youth build the relationships and skills they need to thrive, before it’s too late. 25 students and their families have already enrolled from the program’s waiting list in the new location at the Chris L. Ramsey Community Center, where they receive mentoring, tutoring, hot meals, family nights, and group therapy.
With this support, they are hope additional at-risk youth and families in the area will be able to turn away from violence and substance abuse and embrace sustainable behavior and positive opportunities.
You can learn more about the Y-CAP program here: https://www.ymcachattanooga.org/locations/ymca-y-cap