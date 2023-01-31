Local 3 News has learned there were plans to approve a contract for a Water & Wastewater Treatment Authority (WWTA) project hours after Mayor Weston Wamp proposed moving funding intended for that project.
Wamp proposed moving $3 million in federal COVID relief funds to pay for smaller, local projects. The money would have come from the Middle Valley Sewer Rehabilitation Engineering project, according to Wamp.
Meeting minutes and agendas from the WWTA's governing body show the board had plans to approve a contract for that exact project at 3:30 p.m. that afternoon, hours after Wamp was trying to sell the project to commissioners.
"This is a project at the very end of their timeline," Wamp said to commissioners during their regular meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 35. "It's on a shelf, years ahead."
The project would have funded a handful of smaller projects, including the following proposed allocations:
- Clinica Medicos (capital contribution for expansion) $250,000
- La Paz (workforce development, entrepreneurial support) $500,000
- East Hamilton HS Baseball and Softball Lights $500,000
- Community Park Maintenance $200,000
- Community Development (40/40/40 Program) $500,000
- Highway Marker Program $500,000
- East Ridge Animal Shelter $200,000
- Signal Mountain MS/HS Road Upgrades $150,000
- Highway 58 VFD Fire Hall (land acquisition)
Multiple WWTA board members told Local 3 News they were not aware Wamp was making the proposal before he did so.
"What we've proposed are things that are set in motion right now," Wamp said. "If it was anything near term, I wouldn't be here right now. This is a conversation about something that's far out."
Wamp told Local 3 News the confusion stemmed from a misunderstanding, adding he spoke with WWTA Executive Director Michael Patrick days before making the proposal and there was no mention of a contract.
"Apparently, in the meantime, they had moved it up," he said. "We didn't realize that."
Patrick did not respond to several emails and phone calls asking for an interview.
Meeting minutes from Jan. 12 show a contract for the project was proposed and placed on the agenda for the next meeting, also scheduled for Jan. 25, six hours after county commissioners gaveled in.
"It's one that we could complete and meet the requirements of spending the money within the timeframe required by The American Rescue Plan," said Dick Gee, chairman of the WWTA's governing board.
The contract's approval was taken off of the agenda the day of the meeting.
"When the executive director who is Mike Patrick, determined that there was a question of whether that money was going to be available, he decided to delay the approval process in the board meeting because we were uncertain about what was going to happen," Gee said.
Several board members told Local 3 News they were caught off guard by Wamp's proposal.
If the project does not receive the federal funding, which was already allocated by the previous commission, board members said they would likely need to ask for a loan from the county to avoid a rate increase.
"We're still in need of money," said Pete Phillips, who represents Red Bank on the WWTA's governing board. "We never know if it will be approved until it comes up, but I saw no dissent on the project."
Wamp told Local 3 News Tuesday he planned to pull the resolution before Wednesday's regular board meeting, adding he would be proposing a new plan to fund the projects.
"Any time that what the perception of what you're doing is different from the reality, you need to reassess," he said.