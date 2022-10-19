Fans of pro wrestling span the generations. And with its high flying athletics and theatrics, the sport has always been a big draw for kids.
What better way to raise money for Children's Hospital At Erlanger than a wrestling match?
"We want to have some fun, do some great family fun shows, and at the same time raise money for a great cause," said William Venable.
William Venable, President of the non-profit, started Wrestling 4 A Cause Chattanooga with his friend Allan Rittenhouse, who shares a love and passion for the sport.
It may look painful, but it's all fun and games for the group. In partnership with the Tennessee Wrestling Alliance, the group will be hosting their final fundraising event of the year in Soddy-Daisy at Round Gym, show casing world class wrestling athletes along with local and independent wrestlers.
"To know you're going to a fun family-friendly event, but at the same time, all that money is going to pour back to the hospital that takes care of us," said Venable.
Venable and Rittenhouse started the non-profit after each of their daughters were treated at Children's Hospital at Erlanger.
Rittenhouse's daughter Kylee was treated for a severe cut to her hip, but says thanks to Erlanger, she is fine.
Venable says he didn't know if his daughter Gracie would survive after she became septic in 2013. Gracie was nursed back to health for over a month.
"And they saved her life. She wouldn't be here today if it weren't for them. It's still the hospital she is treated at, and now she is an amazing 16-year-old teenager that I can't be prouder of," said Venable.
In just a few years they have raised over $31,000 for the hospital.
Along with putting on an entertaining show, they also invite miracle kids from the hospital to share their stories.
"It's amazing when you can have a child in our ring, and three months earlier they rung the bell from being cancer free or beat whatever has inflicted them," Venable.
The kids also get inducted into their hall of fame receiving a champions ring.
Their most famous miracle kid is Greer.
"Because she actually won a belt in one of our matches," said Venable.
Though Saturday is the final event of the year, the group of wrestling enthusiasts say they have no plans of quitting, even if they get bruised here or there.
They encourage other in the community to come out with your family, join the cause and let your inner child be free.
"It taps the 12-year-old in all of us that makes you feel like wrestling should fun, and it should be there for the kids and at the same time we get to be there for the kids through the hospital," said Venable.
The final event starts at 7:00 pm in Soddy Daisy at Round Gym Saturday night.