Volunteers across Tennessee recently gathered to pick up wreaths at veteran graves. The wreaths were placed at the gravesites in November as part of the Wreaths Across America program. The program honors veterans and their families by placing wreaths on the graves of fallen soldiers.
Chattanooga volunteers met at the Chattanooga National Cemetery ready to collect 30,716 wreaths. The volunteers worked together to collect the wreaths and store them in a trailer. The Wreaths Across Chattanooga Committee is excited to be able to honor more veterans next year with a wreath.
ABOUT WAA CHATTANOOGA
Wreaths Across Chattanooga is a non-profit, who’s mission is to ensure every veteran is honored with a wreath each year at the Chattanooga National Cemetery.
They rely solely on donations and all sponsorship dollars go towards honoring our local Veterans.
All resources of the Wreaths Across Chattanooga Committee goes toward raising awareness and financial support for Wreath Placement Day at Chattanooga National Cemetery. They have no paid employees.
GIFT MATCHING OPPORTUNITY
Until January 17, 2023, each $15.00 donation made to Wreaths across Chattanooga will be matched by Wreaths across America; for the match, go to chattanoogawaa.com (click on “Sponsor a Wreath” and follow directions) or mail a check payable to Wreaths across Chattanooga, P. O. Box 4154, Chattanooga, TN 37405.
To learn more about the organization, or to make a donation, please visit https://www.chattanoogawaa.com/