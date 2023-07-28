Wreaths Across Chattanooga separates from national organization amid wreath price increase

Wreaths Across Chattanooga has separated from the Wreaths Across America organization and will stay at $10 per wreath.
Organizers say they do the yearly tradition of setting wreaths on the graves of veterans at the Chattanooga National Cemetery.
The Wreaths Across America organization increased their price to $17 a wreath.
"They wanted to increase the price and i just simply could not go with that because it would reduce the number of people being able to participate, donate and place the wreaths on the graves of veterans at the Chattanooga National Cemetery", explained Captain Mickey McCamish.
He says Chattanooga will keep their price at $10 a wreath and source the wreaths locally.
Chattanooga is one of two National Cemeteries to pull away from the Wreaths Across America organization. The other is in Arkansas.
The wreaths will be laid on graves on December 9th.