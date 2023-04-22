WREATHS ACROSS CHATTANOOGA LEADS THE NATION

For the second year, in 2022, Wreaths across Chattanooga led the Nation placing more wreaths on graves of veterans than any organization in the Nation.
There was a total of 6,348 participating groups that placed wreaths on graves of veterans at 3,694 locations.
On Saturday, December 17, 2022, Wreaths across Chattanooga volunteers placed just under 31,000 wreaths on the graves of veterans at the Chattanooga National Cemetery.
Nationally, there were a total of 2,430,153 wreaths that were placed on graves of veterans. These groups included all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, the Virgin Islands, Cuba, and Puerto Rico.
2022 Wreaths across Chattanooga Chairman and Retired U. S. Navy Captain Mickey McCamish noted that this national recognition by Wreaths across America further demonstrates why Chattanooga is the most patriotic city in America. “To achieve this level of financial support, so many words of appreciation must be given to local groups, to families, non-profits, schools, foundations, and businesses. Also, special appreciation to the thousands of volunteers, media partners and the 2022 Wreaths across Chattanooga organizing committee,” said McCamish.
“However, we still have work to do, since the mission of Wreaths across Chattanooga is to place a wreath on each of the almost 50,000 graves at Chattanooga National Cemetery. In our community, everyone knows a veteran that is laid to rest at Chattanooga National Cemetery; so later this year when we “kick-off” our 2023 Wreaths across Chattanooga campaign, please remember to make a donation for a wreath to honor that veteran and even a little extra donation for other Chattanooga veterans, who served our country and are laid to rest at Chattanooga National Cemetery.”
With the highest level of appreciation to the most Patriotic People in America.