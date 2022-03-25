March 25 is Medal of Honor Day.
To commemorate the day, there was a wreath laying ceremony at the Chattanooga National Cemetery on Friday morning.
Local 3 Photojournalist Tim McCurry was there to capture the story.
Chattanooga
Mostly Cloudy
H 54°
L 40°
53°
Altamont
Partly Cloudy
H 52°
L 40°
52°
Athens
Cloudy
H 52°
L 39°
50°
Benton
Mostly Cloudy
H 54°
L 40°
53°
Chatsworth
Mostly Cloudy
H 54°
L 40°
53°
Dalton
Cloudy
H 55°
L 39°
54°
Dayton
Cloudy
H 45°
L 35°
44°
Dunlap
Mostly Cloudy
H 54°
L 40°
53°
Murphy
Cloudy
H 52°
L 39°
50°
Pikeville
Cloudy
H 45°
L 35°
44°
Summerville
Mostly Cloudy
H 59°
L 40°
58°
Ringgold
Mostly Cloudy
H 54°
L 40°
53°
Trenton
Mostly Cloudy
H 54°
L 40°
53°
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.