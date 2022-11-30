A church in Cleveland is working to keep up with an increased need across Bradley County, but they need help from the community.
Jeannie Hart is a Pastor at Wounded Healers Ministries.
She said years ago, she decided to respond to a call from God to help families in need.
"Something said 'Are you going to abandon my children,'" said Hart. "I was like 'that's a crazy thought, I'm going to go back to bed.' Then at 3:30 I woke up and something said 'Are you going to abandon my children again?'"
That call to action led her to creating Wounded Healers Ministries Community Kitchen with shelves and kitchens full of food and volunteers for families in need.
"It's kind of heartbreaking," said Hart. "Everyone needs to eat. Everybody wants to eat."
Food Coordinator Bri Fairbank said even though the organization has grown over the years, keeping up with the increased need isn't easy.
"It increases every month," said Fairbank. "We see more and more people coming in needing food, even working families."
Hart aded they're not just trying to increase resources when it comes to meals but other areas where families may not have enough resources.
"So now we're focused not just on food but clothes and shoes and coats and hats and all those things that families need," said Hart. "So at Christmastime we hand those all out."
She said as prices still remain fairly high, she worries even more families will be needing resources from places that are struggling to keep up with the increasing need.
"We have more people that are hungry, families that are hungry, elderly that are hungry, people having to make choices of whether they eat or pay their electric bills, which have gone up almost 50%," said Hart.
Even though the need is high, Hart is just grateful to be able to still answer God's call to this day.
"I wouldn't have believed it," said Hart. "Just saying yes to a bible study and pizza and a coke and to some homeless people. To be honest, I got more out of it than they did."