Thousands of students are spending their summer making a difference in communities across the U.S. and many are right here in Chattanooga.
The organization 'World Changers' has brought a large group of middle and high school students to Chattanooga for the week.
The students are broken up in groups in groups and are working on seven different home improvement projects around the scenic city and this is one of them.
A part of World Changers mission aims to help the elderly, disabled, single parents or people who are unable to do home improvements on their own.
One of the homes they are actively working on is for an older lady who lives in the Glenwood neighborhood in Chattanooga.
"Here we are building a ramp, we just demolished it yesterday. We are going to build a new rail for this ladies porch. We are going to repaint the window seals they need a fresh coat of paint. We have also been priming the windows, that is what we did yesterday and pressing washing her house,” World Changers Participant Madalyn Turner said.
Madalyn Turner is from the sunshine state, instead of spending her summer on the beach tanning, enjoying the warm weather; she elects to help others around the world.
“Honestly, it is all for the lord here. I believe if you can do work, that you should do it all for the lord. If someone needs help you should out there doing it. I would love to be on the beach, but I feel like I am needed here more,” Turner said.
Peggy Colbert has worked on and off with World Changes for the past 25 years.
She said this is the 19th year the organization has come to Chattanooga, and over that time they have improved more than 700 homes.
“I like to say we not only change the lives of the person living in that home, but we change the lives of those participating. Not only the youth, but the adults that come with them. It definitely makes a differences in their lives and future years,” Colbert said.
Colbert said local churches have helped make that happen, whether that's giving the students a place to lay their heads or feeding them.
Turner said this week alone has been full of life learning experiences, she encourages others to get on board.
“I have used power tools that I haven't used before and those are great life skills that you can use later on. It's not just about helping people it's about learning for yourself and learning skills that you can use later on in life,”