World Changers is a week long community service project.
Volunteers come from all around to help perform various services for citizens in need across Chattanooga and the nation.
Construction coordinator David Fox says the organization has worked on over 800 homes in the city.
"It's been an incredible experience getting to touch so many lives in so many places all over," said Fox.
Local 3 News followed a group roofing a home in the Rollingwood Neighborhood Tuesday.
The City of Chattanooga itself helps fund the projects along with other churches and organizations.