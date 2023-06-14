A team of local, state, federal and private sector partners are joining forces to determine the path forward and create a master plan for the future of the Ocoee Whitewater Center and facility.
The facility, built for the 1996 Summer Olympics, was destroyed by a fire on April 26, 2022.
The cause of the fire has not been determined; initial investigative findings were inconclusive and the case remains open.
The effort will guide a public outreach and master plan for the facility.
“We are excited to finally move forward and work together with stakeholders and the public to create a vision for the future of the entire Ocoee Whitewater Center Administrative Site,” said Forest Supervisor Mike Wright, Cherokee National Forest. “Our partners are already seeking input from the public and we hope we can get informed feedback that will help us develop a vision for the future.”
The US Forest Service says they have contracted experts in public engagement, recreation planning and landscape architecture to connect the agency with the public’s vision for the next chapter of the Ocoee Whitewater Center.
The University of Georgia Institute of Government is said to be now gathering public input through public engagement, focus groups and surveys.
Surveys can be found online and visitors can use comment cards found throughout communities near the Cherokee National Forest.
A landscape architecture firm, Studio Outside, will lead a team of experts in recreation planning, whitewater course design, interpretive design, and architecture to use the public input into creative visions for the site, based on collective goals and community values, according to the USFS.
The resulting site design scenario, combined with public input, will inform a collaborative working group that will advise the Forest Service on the next steps.
The OWC Collaborative Working Group Members are:
- Representing Polk County: Member At-Large Derrick Sloan
- Representing Polk County: Chamber of Commerce Director Lynne McClary
- Representing Tennessee: Department of Environment and Conservation
- Deputy Commissioner Bureau of Parks and Conservation Greer Tidwell Jr.
- Representing Tennessee: Department of Tourism Development
- Rural Destination Development Manager Jenni Veal
- Representing Tennessee Valley Authority: General Manager of River Management Tom Barnett
The Forest Service explained in a news release that the agency is focused on evaluating public input and will update the community when developments occur.
Additional information can be found by contacting the Forest Supervisor’s office at 423-476-9700.