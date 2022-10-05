Good morning, watch for spots of valley fog to develop this morning. It’ll last through about 9am ET. The rest of today will be gorgeous and sunny. The humidity will be super low, so temperatures will have a big spread from cool this morning in the 40s to warm in the afternoon from 73-78. Wind will be light from the north. Another fantastic fall day! Tonight will be clear, calm, and cool with lows in the 40s to around 50.
Thursday and Friday will be a bit warmer in the upper 70s to low 80s with mostly sunny skies. A cold front will pass on Friday with cooler air moving in for the weekend. Saturday will have highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Sunday will range from a chilly morning in the upper 30s to mid-40s to a pleasant afternoon in the low 70s. Both days will have plentiful sunshine.
Then, Monday and Tuesday of next week will warm up again in the mid to upper 70s.