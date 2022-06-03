For the first time since 2018, Chattanooga Football Club’s Women’s team will return to Finley Stadium for the home opener against North Alabama SC from Huntsville on Saturday night. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.
“This is what you’ve been waiting. Women’s soccer back in Chattanooga with Chattanooga FC,” Head Coach Randy Douglas said.
This is the first of four home matches scheduled for the team's 2022 season.
Chattanooga FC is led by veterans like Avery Catlett, a rising senior for UT-Chattanooga as well as Anna Lanter, a local standout from Soddy Daisy who went on to become an All-Region player at Lee University. Lanter previously played for CFC Women.
"Fan base support will be key this year for the relaunch of CFC Women,” said Lanter. “I am excited to see how the Chattahooligans intentionally choose to support us throughout the relaunch."
The roster features two players with National Team experience, including Beata Chako who played for Zimbabwe’s U20 team as well as Nathaly Villalobos, who previously played for the Puerto Rico National Team.
Other players from colleges and universities from across the southeast form the Women’s team.
“I think it’s pretty cool that we have girls all over from different schools coming together for the team,” Catlett said. “I think that we’re going to mesh together well.”
Local talent from area high schools and club teams fill out roster, including former East Hamilton and Ooltewah High School goalkeeper Abbey Saddler. Saddler signed with the University of Arkansas before transferring to UT-Chattanooga where she has played the last three years.
Chattanooga FC competes in the Women’s Premier Soccer League (WPSL). In its 24th season, the WPSL is the largest women’s soccer league in the world with more than 125 clubs coast to coach. Players like Alex Morgan, Abby Wambach, and Brandi Chastain got their start in the WPSL.
Tickets for the CFC Women’s game are available now Tickets start at $10 for adults and $5 for youth. Children 3 and under are always free.