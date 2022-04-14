Special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation have taken over a death case investigation from the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office.
District Attorney General Neal Pinkston requested TBI agents investigate the death.
Deputies received a call Wednesday night after the body of 43-year-old Shandele Marie Riley was found in a home on Log Cabin Road, according to the TBI.
The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office requested that the agency be recused from the case.
Riley filed a complaint against former HCSO Deputy Daniel Wilkey.
Riley claimed that in 2019 Wilkey offered to baptize her in Soddy Lake to prevent her arrest after a traffic stop found the remains of a marijuana joint in her car.
Wilkey allegedly performed the baptism in his underwear.
Riley lawsuit sought $10 million dollars in punitive damages.
The Hamilton County Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death.
This is a breaking story and will be updated.