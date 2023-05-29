A Chattanooga woman is wanting to city of Chattanooga to pay for the damages to her car that were caused by what she says is a deficiency on one of the city's roads.
On Mother's Day, Shirley Smith said she was traveling on Hickory Valley Road, in a lane that has since been paved, when the road became uneven and damaged one of the tires on her car.
Smith explained that there was construction going on at time, so the lanes were shifted and tight.
After her car hit the uneven road, she recalled hearing a strange noise. Once Smith was able to stop, she checked out her car and noticed the damage.
“The damage was to the front left tire and rim and it abraded the back rim. Again, it was in this lane and very tight in this lane and both wheels hit that. The front one it shaved off the outside of the tire and really damaged the wheel itself,” Smith said.
She said she recently had to come out of pocket to fix the damages.
“13-hundred and 75 dollars for the repairs of the back wheel, the tire, and the wheel replacement on the front,” Smith said.
Smith claims she filed a claim for the damages to her car through the city of Chattanooga pothole submission portal, but said she was denied.
“Saying that it is not their road to submit damages for, but in case of the lane shift I would like to know when it becomes the city's responsibility. If I was diverted off of their road on to this road somebody should be held accountable,” Smith said.
She said the situation is frustrating.
“If not the city, the city should put me directly in charge of whoever has the permits to work this area of the road to say, 'hey, we are sending the claim over to you,'” Smith said.
We reached out to the city of Chattanooga regarding the damage -- they tell us they are looking into the area and are notifying CDOT.
They said the resident can file a claim with the city attorney's office. They review those case-by-case and will be able to make a determination regarding the damage.