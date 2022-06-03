Chattanooga firefighters were dispatched to a home in the 2100 block of Allin Street off Dodson Avenue Friday morning for a reported house fire.
When they arrived at the home, smoke was coming from the windows, as well as the front and back door of the house.
Firefighters were able to quickly search the house and finding no one inside, extinguish the fire.
The American Red Cross will be assisting the displaced residents.
There was damage to the kitchen and front living area and smoke damage throughout the home. CFD investigators are working to determine what caused the blaze.
A woman was transported to a local hospital with unknown injuries.