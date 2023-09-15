A woman riding her bike was fatally struck by a vehicle Thursday night in Cleveland.
Police say that Anita Jellies, 50, was riding south on South Ocoee Street when she was hit by a vehicle headed in the same direction at about 9:18pm. The crash happened near
Old Chattanooga Pike.
Jellies was taken to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead, police say.
There were no witnesses to the crash, needed to identify the vehicle which fled the scene.
Family has been notified, police say.
Anyone with information or tips about this fatal crash, which is still under investigation, is urged to contact the Cleveland Police Department Special Investigations Unit at 423-728-7311.