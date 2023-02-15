The Dalton Police Department is asking for your help identifying a woman who used stolen bank account information and a fake ID to steal $7,000 from the North Glenwood Avenue branch of Truist in November 2022.
An unknown woman entered the branch and used bank account information and a fraudulent ID to withdraw $7,000 from a victim's bank account.
The theft was reported to police earlier this month by the bank's fraud investigators.
After the transaction was determined to be fraudulent, the victim was reimbursed for the stolen funds, and the bank reported the crime to Dalton PD investigators.
The victim does not know the suspect and is unsure how her bank account information was compromised.
The suspect is a white woman with brown or reddish-brown hair.
Anyone with information on this suspect's identity is asked to contact Detective Ben Ridley at 706-278-9085 extension 9-122.