Deputies with the McMinn County Sheriff's Office are investigating a stabbing incident near Riceville.
Deputies received a call of a woman stabbed and lying in the roadway of McMinn County Road 725 on Wednesday.
Sheriff’s Volunteer Public Service units arrived and gave life-saving assistance and were soon joined by deputies and detectives.
“As the investigation got underway, the female victim was identified as Diamond Natasha Young 24, of Madisonville,” said McMinn County Sheriff Joe Guy. “She was transported to a regional hospital for further treatment.”
“I want to note the quick response and life-saving actions of Barry Toomey and Chris Nunley, members of our volunteer Public Service Unit. They made a difference,” Guy said. “And they are to be commended.”
MCSO Detective Jared Price asks that anyone with any information regarding the incident to contact the McMinn County Sheriff’s Office Detective Division at 423-745-5620.