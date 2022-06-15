A woman was shot Tuesday night in an apparent domestic assault.
Chattanooga police were dispatched to the 3900 block of Blanchard Street for a shooting just before 10:00pm.
When they arrived, they found a 41-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to the leg.
They were alerted to the suspect being nearby, and were able to capture him after a brief foot chase.
Antwan Cook, 38, was arrested and was charged with domestic simple assault, resisting arrest, reckless endangerment with a weapon and unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon.
Witnesses told police the pair were in a heated verbal altercation before the shooting.