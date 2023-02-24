Chattanooga police are investigating a shooting that appears to have stemmed from a domestic disagreement.
Officers were dispatched to the 3300 block of Hughes Avenue about 8:16pm after a report of a woman being shot.
When they arrived, they found the 39-year-old woman with a gunshot wound described as non-life-threatening. She was taken to a local hospital for examination and treatment.
Police were told that the woman got into an argument with her boyfriend, suspect Marcus Jackson, as she sat in her car.
They say Jackson, 38, fired into the woman's car, hitting her. He then fled.
Police are working to find Jackson.