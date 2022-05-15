Shooting
A woman was shot on E. 48th Street on Wednesday night.
 
Police say just after 9:30 p.m., officers responded to the 700 block of East 48th on a report of a person shot.
 
Upon arrival, officers located a potential crime scene but did not locate a victim.
 
Later officers were advised by dispatch that a woman had arrived at local hospital by private vehicle with a gunshot wound.
 
Officers responded to the hospital and confirmed a 32-year-old female was suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound.
 
Investigators with the Violent Crimes Unit learned that the victim was in an argument with another person when that person produced a firearm and shot at the victim, striking her.
 
The case remains under investigation at this time.
 
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the Atlas One App (previously the CPD Mobile App). You can remain anonymous.

