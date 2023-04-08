Chattanooga police say a woman was shot following a heated argument earlier today on E. 19th Street.
Police responded the shooting just before noon today in the 2400 block of E. 19th Street.
Officers were called Saturday morning regarding a woman who had been shot. She suffered a non-life threatening injury and was taken to a local hospital.
Police were advised the woman had a heated argument with a man at this location and was subsequently shot.
Police took the alleged suspect into custody at the scene.
The details of the incident are still under investigation.
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with ANY information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the Atlas One App (Formerly the CPD Mobile App). You can remain anonymous. No amount of information is too small or insignificant.