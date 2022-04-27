Woman sent to hospital after morning fire Wednesday

At least five people have been displaced and one woman has been sent to the hospital following a residential fire Wednesday morning.

Crews have been on scene of a fire at two 2-story duplexes on English Ave near the corner of E 49th St & Rossville Boulevard.

CFD says the call came in at shortly before 6:30 a.m.

Upon arrival, crews say heavy fire was coming out of the front.

CFD says one injury has resulted from the fire incident. A female has been transported to the hospital with burns to the hands and smoke inhalation.

At least five people have been displaced.

The cause of the fire will be under investigation.

