An East Ridge woman said she paid $100,000 for her home to be built, and claims contractors will not finish the job.
Rhonda Haskew claims she paid contractors $75,000 back in September to start construction on the home. Now, in June, there is not much to show for it.
“To say I am sick about it is an understatement. They have taken my life savings,” Haskew said.
Haskew sold her home in East Ridge, Tennessee in May of 2022 to build a small home on her daughter's property in Chickamauga, Georgia.
Once she sold her house, she claims she was in talks with Cody Abbott with Abbott Elite Construction LLC about building her future home.
After months of negotiation and planning, Haskew said Josh Jolly was brought in by Abbott to assist.
“We signed a contract for $150,000, that was it, I told them not a penny over. The contract states what's included in their part of it and what's included in my part of it. The kitchen sink, toilet, bathtub and all that was my part of it, and the rest was theirs,” Haskew said.
Haskew said the contract was agreed on and signed by all parties in September of 2022 and then the $75,000 was paid.
She says the construction started in November of 2022 and was expected to be completed in February of 2023.
In January of 2023, she paid the two contractors another $25,000.
“This all they have done for a $100,000. They asked for more money, we finally refused to give them any more until they showed where these $100,000 were spent. They refused and said they didn't have to show us receipts,” Haskew said.
She said they have only done three weeks’ worth of work and they have since packed up all their tools and haven't been back to the house since April.
Haskew had several contractors come out to get an estimate on what work has been done, and none of it came near to $100,000.
“The highest estimate I got on what's sitting here is $25,000, that is it. Another said 22. They were all within a few thousand of each other,” Haskew said.
Haskew said she will continue to stand her ground until the job is finished or she is refunded the money that has not been used on the house.
“I will do whatever it takes to make them pay for what they have done because they have done me wrong and I will do whatever it takes. I just feel like you can't get away with that you have done,” Haskew said.
Local 3 reached out to both contractors involved and did not get a response.