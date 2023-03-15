A woman was killed and another was injured in a car crash early Wednesday morning in Bradley County.
It happened just before 6:15 a.m. near 768 Urbane Road.
According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP), an Acura driven by 41-year-old Paula Freeman was traveling west on Urbane when it crossed over the double yellow line and hit an approaching Nissan Murano.
Freeman was killed in the collision.
The other driver, a 65-year-old woman, was treated for injuries.
A report of the crash said neither woman was wearing a seat belt.
THP and the Bradley County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene.